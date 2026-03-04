Mainland spokesperson responds to concerns in Taiwan that after US-Israeli strikes on Iran, mainland might follow suit and take action against island

Zhang Han, spokeswoman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

In response to a question that the US and Israel recently launched military strikes against Iran, with some public opinion in Taiwan expressing concern that the mainland might follow the US approach in taking action against Taiwan, while other commentators said Washington's use of force globally could make the mainland more cautious about using force against Taiwan, Zhang Han, spokeswoman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office said when and by what means to solve the Taiwan question is entirely the Chinese people's own business and brooks no external interference.Taiwan is part of China's territory. The Taiwan question is China's internal affair, said Zhang, noting that when and by what means it is resolved is entirely the Chinese people's own business.It is a just cause aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity and brooks no external interference. If "Taiwan independence" separatist forces dare to take reckless actions and cross the red line, we will take resolute measures and deliver a head-on blow, said Zhang.