Confidence to open up quantum computing service stems from a self-controlled and integrated industrial chain: NPC deputy

Audiences observe a superconducting quantum computer at the Digital-Intelligent Technology Ecosystem Conference 2025 in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, on December 5, 2025. Photo: VCG

China's confidence to open up its quantum computing service to the world and to export components of quantum computers to Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries stem from a self-controlled and integrated industrial chain, a senior Chinese quantum computing scientist told the Global Times in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of China's annual "two sessions."The inclusion of quantum technology into the Recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development is set to provide crucial support for breakthroughs in the development of quantum technology, Guo Guoping, a National People's Congress (NPC) deputy and chief scientist of Origin Quantum, eastern Chinese city of Hefei-based quantum computing firm, told the Global Times.The support measures in the next five years will pivot toward basic research investment, industrial chain coordination and commercialization channels, Guo said.Application scenario for special-purpose quantum computers under exploration covers numerous fields such as fluid dynamics, finance, and biomedicine, the scientist said.In quantum computing, China has now entered the world's first echelon due to its forward-looking strategic layout and continuous investment in scientific research. It is the third country in the world with the ability to deliver complete quantum computers and has demonstrated a leading position in many specific aspects, Guo said.In 2025, Guo said breakthroughs in China's quantum computing field have focused on the critical phase of transitioning from principle verification to practical application, with each advancement collectively solidifying the foundation for the industrialization of quantum computing in China.In 2025, China opened the quantum computing cloud platform to the world and exported core components of quantum computers, marking the transition of the country's quantum technology from laboratory achievements to global services and commercial applications and a standout example of new quality productive forces going global, Guo said.In addition to computing power export, the NPC deputy noted that Origin Quantum also achieved the export of core quantum computer components - the Origin SL400 dilution refrigerator has been exported in batches to countries along the Belt and Road Initiative.In another example of application, Origin Quantum, in collaboration with several universities, research institutions and academies, successfully developed the world's first application for predicting drug molecule properties based on quantum edge embedding (graph neural network) in August.The application was validated on China's third-generation independently developed superconducting quantum computer, "Origin Wukong," significantly improving the accuracy of key drug property predictions. For instance, the accuracy of HIV antiviral drug screening increased from 73 percent to 97 percent, Guo revealed.By allowing international access to its quantum computing cloud platform, China has signified technological maturity and ecosystem self-sufficiency, offering important insights for the global development of quantum technology, Guo said, noting "Origin Wukong" has completed over 810,000 quantum computing tasks, serving for more than 44 million user entries across 163 countries and regions.The confidence to open up stems from a fully self-controlled and integrated industrial chain, Guo said.China's achievements in the field of quantum technology and the importance to pursuing technological self-reliance were also noted by Pan Jianwei, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and a leading Chinese quantum scientist.Pan told reporters at a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday that during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) period, China achieved multiple breakthroughs in quantum technology."We have vigorously advanced the development of quantum technology. Quantum communication continues to lead the world, quantum computing firmly ranks among the global front-runners, and multiple gauges in quantum precision measurement have leaped into the world's advanced ranks," Pan said."Core technologies in key fields cannot be obtained through begging or waiting. We need to stay confident and pursue independent innovation, turning bottlenecks into opportunities for development," Pan said.