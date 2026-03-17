‘US side has publicly clarified inaccurate reports’: Chinese FM spokesperson on media reports that Trump threatened to delay China visit if Beijing does not assist with Hormuz

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

In response to a question from the Global Times reporter regarding media reports claiming that US President Donald Trump said he would postpone his visit to China if China does not help in escort in the Strait of Hormuz, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday that China has noted that the US side has already publicly clarified the inaccurate media reports by stating that the reports are completely false and emphasizing that the visit is unrelated to the issue of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.At the same press conference, in response to media inquiry that US President Trump stated that he may delay the trip, originally set to begin at the end of March, by "a month or so" because of Iran, Lin said that China and the US have maintained communication over President Trump's visit to China.Responding to a follow-up question about when US officials first raised the possibility of postponing the meeting between the two heads of state, whether any other heads of state have made similar requests for a postponement, and given that high-level visits like this usually involve extensive preparations, what the timetable is for rescheduling the visit, Lin told the press conference that "China and the US are maintaining communications on issues such as the timing of President Trump's visit to China. At present, I have no further information to provide."When asked about which dates are being communicated for US President Donald Trump's visit to China, Lin said that "I have no more information to share."Global Times