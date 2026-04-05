2026 ‘Centennial Lilac Poetry Festival’ kicks off, building a poetic bridge between China and the world

The 2026 "Centennial Lilac Poetry Festival" in Beijing’s Xicheng District, themed “Lilac as Message, Youth as Poetry,” officially kicks off at Baoguo Temple on April 2.

In 1924, Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore visited Fayuan Temple in Beijing accompanied by Chinese poet Xu Zhimo and architect Lin Huiyin. Together they admired the lilacs in bloom at the temple and discussed poetry, creating a cherished chapter in China-India cultural exchange. One hundred and two years later, the Lilac Poetry Festival continues this tradition of civilizational dialogue.The 2026 "Centennial Lilac Poetry Festival" in Beijing’s Xicheng District, themed “Lilac as Message, Youth as Poetry,” officially opened on Thursday at Baoguo Temple. The event will feature a rich lineup of activities including poetry salons, writing sessions, recitation gatherings, poetry-music performances, CityWalk + poetry games, and “Lilac Poetry Huts.” In this season filled with blooming lilacs, the thousand-year-old cultural heritage of Xuannan is being revitalized through the voices of young people in the new era, allowing the world to appreciate the beauty of the East through the rhythm of poetry.The opening ceremony was divided into three chapters: “Sprouting,” “Journey,” and “Distant Horizons.” In the “Sprouting” chapter, which focused on “Poetry in Schools,” and continued the tradition of the “Lilac Poetry Festival · University Poetry Creation Alliance,” students from various educational groups in Xicheng District took the stage to perform recitations that showcased their schools’ unique characteristics. Notably, students from Qiyin Experimental Primary School presented an original poetry suite performed in sign language, marking the first time sign language has appeared on the stage of the Centennial Lilac Poetry Festival.

The 2026 "Centennial Lilac Poetry Festival" in Beijing’s Xicheng District, themed “Lilac as Message, Youth as Poetry,” officially kicks off at Baoguo Temple on April 2.

The “Journey” chapter showcased young “poets” from all walks of life — delivery riders, bank employees, police officers, and medical workers — who took to the stage to share poems inspired by their daily lives, shining with the light of new public art.The “Distant Horizons” chapter extended its vision to the world, symbolizing the broad future of Chinese poetry on the global stage. International students from nine countries enjoyed the beauty of classical Chinese poetry accompanied by the melody of musician Zhao Zhao’s Shenglü Qimeng (Instructions on Prosody). Foreign journalists Fang Haoming and Bi Nuo also took the stage to share their personal stories of encountering Chinese poetry along the “Belt and Road” cultural corridor.

The 2026 "Centennial Lilac Poetry Festival" in Beijing’s Xicheng District, themed “Lilac as Message, Youth as Poetry,” officially kicks off at Baoguo Temple on April 2.

It is reported that Xicheng District will continue to develop Fayuan Temple and Yousheng Temple as major poetry landmarks, along with the poetic gardens of the Grand View Garden. In addition to more than 10 themed cultural events held across the district, the festival has also partnered with social media platforms to launch a nationwide poetry collection campaign and topic relay.From March 23 to April 30, “Lilac Poetry Huts” — immersive spaces integrating reading, creation, check-ins, display, and dissemination — have been set up in key cultural venues in Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Dali, as well as in major commercial districts in Beijing’s Xicheng, Chaoyang, and Tongzhou districts, and at universities including Tsinghua University and the University of International Business and Economics. The organizers have also collaborated with overseas Chinese associations, such as the North American Poetry Association, to extend the event’s reach to more countries and regions.