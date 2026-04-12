Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, UAE arrives China; visit expected to elevate bilateral ties and China-Arab co-op: Chinese expert

National flag of China and flag of the United Arab Emirates Photo: VCG

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a visit to China, the Xinhua News Agency reported.At the invitation of Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, UAE, is set to visit China from April 12 to 14, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Sunday.According to an official release from the Abu Dhabi media office, responsible for communication of the Abu Dhabi Government, on Saturday, the Crown Prince's visit is a part of the two countries' shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation serving mutual interests, for the benefit of both nations and their peoples.The visit aims to further advance cooperation and elevate the longstanding ties between the UAE and China, underpinned by a comprehensive strategic partnership spanning key priority sectors, Emirates News Agency-WAM reported on Saturday.Liu Zhongmin, a professor at the Middle East Studies Institute of Shanghai International Studies University, told the Global Times on Sunday that the visit by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, UAE, is expected to help elevate both China-UAE relations and broader China-Arab cooperation to a new level, while could also serve as preparation for the second China-Arab States Summit.According to a release from the Chinese Foreign Ministry in December 2025, China will host the second China-Arab States Summit to complete negotiations on a China-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Free Trade Agreement, and move toward the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future.The crown prince will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, business leaders and prominent economic partners from the UAE, per the release.China-UAE economic and trade cooperation is broad and comprehensive, covering both traditional sectors such as energy and emerging areas including high-tech industries, finance and artificial intelligence, the expert said, adding that the two sides have also expanded cooperation in areas such as the internationalization of the yuan, including the use of the Chinese currency in energy settlements. China's important role in the global economy also helps boost the UAE's economic confidence to a certain extent.China and the UAE have achieved fruitful results in practical cooperation. The UAE is China's largest export market and second largest trading partner in the Middle East, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Bilateral trade volume between China and the UAE reached $76.93 billion from January to September 2025, according to updated data from the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website as of November 2025Liu noted that as the UAE holds significant economic influence in the Gulf region, the visit is not only expected to advance China-UAE bilateral ties, but also inject positive momentum into China's cooperation with the wider Middle East, particularly with Gulf countries. As an important member of the GCC, the UAE could also serve as a bridge for exploring broader cooperation between China and the bloc, Liu said.