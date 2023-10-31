CHINA / SOCIETY
Learning to watch birds
By VCG Published: Apr 13, 2026 12:22 AM
A volunteer instructs young participants in the use of binoculars for bird observation during the 44th Bird-Loving Week, held in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province, on April 12, 2026. Photo: VCG

A volunteer instructs young participants in the use of binoculars for bird observation during the 44th Bird-Loving Week, held in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province, on April 12, 2026. Photo: VCG




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