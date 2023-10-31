Learning to watch birds

A volunteer instructs young participants in the use of binoculars for bird observation during the 44th Bird-Loving Week, held in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province, on April 12, 2026. Photo: VCG
East China’s Fujian Province has deployed emergency measures including suspending passenger train and ferry services, closing scenic areas ...
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory letter to the "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth ...
According to the official WeChat account of East China's Fujian Province on Thursday, by 2025, substantial progress will ...