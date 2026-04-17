Japan compounds wrongdoing, Chinese FM responds after Japanese Self-Defense Force vessel enters Taiwan Straits on Friday

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

The Chinese military has handled the activities of the Japanese Self-Defense Force vessel in the Taiwan Straits in accordance with the law and relevant regulations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday in response to a question about a Japanese Self-Defense Force vessel entered the Taiwan Straits on Friday.Guo noted that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has made erroneous remarks on Taiwan question, which have already dealt a serious blow to China-Japan relations. The Japanese side is compounding the wrongdoing by sending the Self-Defense Force vessel into the Taiwan Strait to flex its muscles and deliberately provoke China. This once again exposes the dangerous intentions of some people in Japan to interfere militarily in the Taiwan Straits and undermine peace and stability in the region. Such actions seriously damage the political foundation of China-Japan relations and pose a grave threat to China's sovereignty and security. China firmly opposes this and has lodged strong protests with the Japanese side.Guo emphasized that the Taiwan question concerns China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the political foundation of China-Japan relations, and constitutes an insurmountable red line. China once again urges Japan to earnestly reflect on its actions, correct its mistakes, pull back from the brink, and act with prudence, so as not to go further down the wrong path.