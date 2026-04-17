Chinese FM again urges Japan to reflect, correct mistakes as embassy faces successive terror threats

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China once again urges the Japanese side to reflect, correct its mistakes, conduct a thorough investigation, and take concrete rectification measures, and to fully account for the incident, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday in response to a media inquiry on that the Chinese Embassy in Japan has faced successive terror threats. Just one week after the break-in incident, a person claiming to be a reserve member of Japan's Self-Defense Forces issued a terror threat against the embassy through an online video, saying that he had installed a long-range remote-controlled bomb. Recently, there has also been a marked increase in discriminatory incidents targeting Chinese nationals in Japan.Guo responded that in recent years, harassment and provocations targeting China's diplomatic institution in Japan have continued unabated, and that a series of serious and malicious incidents have occurred recently, including the incident of an active-duty Self-Defense Forces officer intruding into the embassy with a knife.Coming one after another, these incidents are grave in nature and highly damaging in impact, exposing a number of deep-seated problems currently existing in Japan, including the rampant rise of right-wing thinking and forces, and the suppression of objective and rational voices, said Guo.Guo said the harmful effects of the Japanese government's wrong policies on major core issues bearing on China-Japan relations, including history and Taiwan question, remain severe. Proper history education is seriously lacking, distorted historical views are widespread and Japan's security policy is shifting in a more offensive, expansionist, and dangerous direction.He noted that Japan's failure to properly manage and control the Self-Defense Forces, as well as poor internal oversight and education within the force, raises the question of how Japan can fundamentally solve the problem and eradicate the social conditions behind it — something that thoughtful people in Japan should seriously reflect on. If such cases are brushed aside, or if attention is diverted and right and wrong are blurred, he warned, the situation will only deteriorate further, with even more serious consequences that will ultimately harm more Japanese people."Emerging neo-militarism has become a real danger, and it will also threaten regional peace and stability. We once again urge the Japanese side to reflect, correct its mistakes, conduct a thorough investigation, and take concrete rectification measures, and to fully account for the incident," Guo said.Global Times