SOURCE / ECONOMY
China opposes illegal unilateral sanctions lacking basis in international law, abuse of long-arm jurisdiction: FM on impact of US measures against Venezuela on China-Venezuela co-op
By Global Times Published: Apr 17, 2026 04:05 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun



"China has always opposed illegal unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council, and opposed the abuse of long-arm jurisdiction. China-Venezuela cooperation is protected by international law and the laws of both countries. Therefore, China's legitimate rights and interests in Venezuela must be safeguarded," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday, responding to a question over the potential impact of relevant US measures against Venezuela on China-Venezuela financial and economic cooperation.




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