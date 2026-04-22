Exclusive: ‘On the other side of the mountains, there are people, and I am a child from there’: guide Dili on viral video showcasing a real, prosperous Xinjiang

Xinjiang tour guide Dili post for a picture at the entrance of Tianshan Shengli Tunnel on April 20. Photo: courtesy of Dili

"It's not that building a tunnel through the Tianshan Mountains is easy, but that on the other side of the mountains, there are people," A video featuring Xinjiang guide's commentary on the Tianshan Shengli Tunnel to compatriots from Taiwan island has gone phenomenal on the internet. Evoking the spirit of the classic adage "Because the mountain is there," the sense of responsibility behind Chinese infrastructure projects - braving immense challenges to serve the people - has sparked widespread resonance and awe.In an exclusive interview with the Global Times, 26-year-old Dili, the star of the viral video, revealed that she herself is a child from "the other side of the Tianshan Mountains." She shared that the words that resonated so widely were both a "spark of inspiration" in the moment and a heartfelt reflection rooted in her own personal upbringing.The 22.13-kilometer Tianshan Shengli Tunnel, the world's longest expressway tunnel, officially opened to public on December 26, 2025, Xinhua News Agency reported. As a vital artery linking city clusters in northern and southern Xinjiang, the G0711 Urumqi-Yuli Expressway, including the tunnel, entered operation on the same day. Via existing expressways, the new route extends to the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the Chengdu-Chongqing region, thereby becoming a key hub that connects China's eastern economic circle with countries in Eurasia, per Xinhua."By reducing a four-hour journey across the Tianshan Mountains to a mere 20-minute drive, the Tianshan Shengli Tunnel is more than just a convenience for travelers. It is a life-changing link for the people of southern Xinjiang including myself, streamlining their commute for school and work while opening the door to the premium resources of region's capital city of Urumqi," Dili told the Global Times."Growing up in southern Xinjiang, I remember my first trip to the north was for university in Urumqi. At that time, the train ride alone took over 20 hours. Back then, driving from my hometown to Urumqi was an 18-hour journey. Over time, that became 13 or 14 hours, and today, the fastest train can get you there in just 11 hours," she recalled.Dili's video has gathered some 333,000 likes and her account of Douyin is now followed by some 600,000 netizens as of press time, which was nothing she "would have imagined.""I was overjoyed to read comments from viewers saying that my words inspired them to visit Xinjiang or helped them discover the reality of our improving lives. The viral nature of the video wasn't about personal popularity, but the power of truth. People are drawn to the authentic stories of Xinjiang," Dili said."I saw the video," said Cui Huaxin, TBM Chief Engineer for the WUYI Project (Section WYTJ-05) of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and a builder of the Tianshan Shengli Tunnel, local Xinjiang Daily reported. "I watched it twice, over and over - I feel incredibly proud."Dili revealed that the moment was captured by one of three compatriots from Taiwan island who were traveling with her for a second time in Xinjiang in March. The travelers from Taiwan were a family and they visited Xijiang for the first time in October 2025.After spending much time together during their journeys, a familial bond has developed between them. Beyond inviting Taiwanese compatriots to her home, Dili also receives regular expressions of care from them regarding her career and health.Dili also said that apart from the Tianshan Shengli Tunnel, she would also introduce other passage project to her fellow travelers, such as the Panlong Ancient Road and Duku Highway. "These scenic routes do more than merely connect beautiful landscapes, they bridge the gap between northern and southern Xinjiang, bringing people of all ethnic groups closer together through easier travel and shared growth.""These are pathways to prosperity," Dili said.Viral fame is just the beginning for Dili. Now studying for her English guide license, Dili said she hopes to join the "China Travel" movement and tell Xinjiang's story to the world - from its epic landscapes to the heartfelt human impact behind its massive engineering feats.