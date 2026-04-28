Recent statements by Japanese officials echo Japanese militarists of the past, FM says in response to Takaichi’s call for preparation for ‘new forms of warfare’ and protracted warfare

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at the press conference on March 24, 2026

The Takaichi administration has recently been vigorously developing the military-industrial sector, and now openly declares preparations for protracted warfare. Historically, Japan initiated wars and invaded other countries, and it is now hyping the so-called "tense situations." Is it attempting to repeat history, racing down the path of "remilitarization," and once again become a source of turmoil in East Asia? Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian asked when responding to a question about Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent claim in which she said that revising the "three security documents" is a crucial task affecting the nation's fate.Takaichi also claimed that lessons should be drawn from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Middle East to prepare for "new forms of warfare" and protracted warfare, while advancing maritime security capabilities, cybersecurity, and economic security.During its militarist era, Japan committed heinous crimes against China and neighboring Asian countries, causing great suffering to the Japanese people themselves, Lin said.In view of Japan's history of aggression, a series of documents with full international legal effect - including the Cairo Declaration, the Potsdam Proclamation, and the Instrument of Surrender - explicitly required Japan to be completely disarmed and prohibited from maintaining industries capable of rearmament. The Japanese Constitution also imposes strict restrictions on its military capabilities, the right of belligerency, and the right to wage wars, the spokesperson noted.Lin also pointed out that, from an "exclusively self-defense" to "protracted war," Japan has recently engaged in frequent dangerous, adventurist, probing and provocative moves in the field of military security, exposing the lie of its self-proclaimed "peaceful nation" image. Many insightful observers have noted that some of the recent statements by Japanese officials resemble war mobilization and war rhetoric, closely echoing the behavior of Japanese militarists of the past.This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Tokyo Trials. In such a significant year, instead of deeply reflecting on its crimes of aggression, Japan is attempting further military expansion. The international community cannot allow this, Lin said. History provides a clear warning: all peace-loving countries in the world must remain highly vigilant and resolutely contain Japan's reckless ambitions toward neo-militarism, he added.