China expresses indignation, condemns Japan’s series of negative moves including parliamentarians’ visit to notorious Yasukuni Shrine: Chinese FM

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

In response to the visit to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine by 166 Japanese national and local parliamentarians, including members of the conservative group Conservative Solidarity Association of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party and those from the ruling coalition parties on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that China expresses strong indignation and stern condemnation over this, noting that the notorious Yasukuni Shrine is a spiritual instrument and symbol of Japan's militarist aggression and is, in essence, a "war criminal shrine."Lin said a string of negative moves by Japan regarding the so-called Yasukuni Shrine flagrantly trample on historical justice and human conscience, and defy the outcomes of World War II victory and the post-war international order.Lin said this year marks the 80th anniversary of the start of the Tokyo Trials, and May 3, just a few days from now, is the anniversary of the trials' opening.Eighty years ago, the international community reached a definitive conclusion regarding Japan's acts of aggression, supported by overwhelming evidence, and legally adjudicated Class A war criminals, thereby upholding the achievements of the World Anti-fascist War and international justice. Eighty years later, certain Japanese politicians and right-wing forces have shown no remorse; instead, they have acted with growing audacity, frequently paying homage to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine that enshrines Class-A war criminals, said Lin, adding that they attempt to reverse the verdict on Japan's history of aggression, whitewash its wartime atrocities, and resurrect militarism.The Chinese people, the peoples of all countries that suffered Japanese aggression at the time, and all peace-loving forces of justice in the world will never agree to this, Lin added.The international community must stay highly vigilant against the rise and hazards of neo-militarism that imperils regional peace, and deliver a resolute and forceful blow to it, the spokesperson said.Global Times