CHINA / SOCIETY
Role models
By VCG Published: Apr 28, 2026 11:04 PM
Model workers awarded the national May 1 labor medal pose for a group photo in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 28, 2026. Photo: VCG

Model workers awarded the national May 1 labor medal pose for a group photo in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 28, 2026. Photo: VCG




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