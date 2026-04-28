Role models

Model workers awarded the national May 1 labor medal pose for a group photo in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 28, 2026. Photo: VCG
Recent COVID-19 activity in Beijing has fluctuated, peaking in early May and then gradually declining, with overall intensity ...
China's railway network handled a record of nearly 23.12 million passenger trips on Thursday, the first day of ...
China on Monday celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions by ...