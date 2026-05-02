Lai ‘smuggles’ himself out of Taiwan island hours after Yilan earthquake, performing laughable stunt, says FM on Lai’s private jet trip to Eswatini

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

In response to Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te's travel to Eswatini on its King's private jet on Saturday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Saturday that just hours within the Yilan earthquake, Lai ditched the people in Taiwan who were still reeling from the disaster and sneaked onto a foreign plane to "smuggle" himself out of the island, squandering taxpayers' money and performing a laughable stunt in front of the world. That just added yet another episode to the scandalous "Taiwan independence" separatism.The indignified act of Lai and his like once again proves that the one-China principle has long been a basic norm in international relations and prevailing international consensus, the spokesperson said.No matter how the DPP authorities collude with external forces and keep those people in DDP's pay, it will always be a losing cause and nothing will ever change the fact that Taiwan is part of China. No matter how "Taiwan independence" forces try to cover up their nature or change appearance, nothing can save their reputation or help them escape the denunciation of the international community, the spokesperson noted."We urge Eswatini and some other individual countries to see where the arc of history bends and stop serving as the prop of 'Taiwan independence' separatists," the Chinese spokesperson said.Global Times