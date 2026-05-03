Cairo Declaration monument to reopen after renovation: Chinese Embassy in Egypt

China unveils a monument at the Mena House Hotel in Egypt to commemorate the signing of the Cairo Declaration at the hotel, according to a statemen on the Chinese Embassy in Egypt’s website. Photo: Chinese Embassy in Egypt







The Chinese Embassy in Egypt said on Sunday that China has erected a monument at the Mena House Hotel to commemorate the signing of the Cairo Declaration, according to a statement on the embassy's website.The monument site is currently under renovation and will be open to the public after the work is completed, the embassy said.The Cairo Declaration made an important contribution to ending World War II and serves as a key historical and legal basis confirming that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. Together with the Potsdam Proclamation, which later reaffirmed the provisions of the Cairo Declaration, and a series of other legally binding documents, it forms an integral part of the post-World War II international order, said the statement.