Chinese Embassy in Serbia marks 27th anniversary of NATO bombing, mourns martyrs

Chinese Embassy in Serbia on May 7, 2026, holds a commemorative event marking the 27th anniversary of NATO’s bombing of the Chinese Embassy in the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, with Chinese and Serbian officials deeply mourning the three Chinese martyrs. Photo: Chinese Embassy in Serbia

The Chinese Embassy in Serbia on Thursday held a commemorative event marking the 27th anniversary of NATO's bombing of the Chinese Embassy in the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, with Chinese and Serbian officials deeply mourning the three Chinese martyrs and pledging to carry forward the two countries' ironclad friendship while jointly safeguarding peace, justice and the UN-centered international order.Chinese Ambassador Li Ming, Serbian Minister of Labor, Employment, Veterans' and Social Affairs Milica Djurdjevic Stamenkovski, Deputy Mayor of Belgrade Vesna Vidović, representatives from Serbia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, journalists' associations, veterans' associations and other sectors, all staff members of the Chinese Embassy in Serbia, as well as representatives of Chinese media outlets, Chinese-funded institutions, Chinese students and teachers, and overseas Chinese in Serbia attended the event.Ambassador Li said that NATO's atrocity 27 years ago seriously violated China's sovereignty and grossly trampled on international law and the basic norms governing international relations. Today, 27 years later, hegemonism and power politics are still eroding the foundation of the international order and threatening world peace.Remembering history is aimed at better defending peace and safeguarding justice. China is willing to work with Serbia to carry forward friendship, strengthen mutual trust, firmly uphold the UN-centered international system, and take concrete actions to build a community with a shared future for mankind, said Li.Minister Stamenkovski said that 27 years ago, NATO launched a barbaric aggression against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, seriously violating the UN Charter and international law. The peoples of Serbia and China firmly defended their national dignity, and forged an ironclad friendship that proves true in adversity with blood and lives, Stamenkovski said.Today, Serbia has risen from the ashes and is moving toward prosperity, becoming China's most sincere partner in Europe. Serbia is willing to continue deepening its traditional friendship with China and work together for the noble cause of peace and development, Stamenkovski said.