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8 dead in Dandong traffic accident, investigation underway: Xinhua
By Global Times Published: May 04, 2026 06:13 PM

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A traffic accident in Dandong, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sunday, has so far resulted in eight deaths, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday, citing Dandong authorities. The specific circumstances and cause of the accident are under investigation, Xinhua said.

According to CCTV News, local authorities confirmed that a driver surnamed Chang was operating a 6-seat Iveco vehicle but carrying 21 passengers, most of whom were blueberry pickers. The vehicle struck a roadside tree in the single-vehicle crash. So far, the accident has left 8 people dead and 13 injured, who have been sent to the hospital.

Global Times 

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