CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China urges US to stop at once blockade and sanctions against Cuba, says FM over US’ reported expansion of sanctions against Cuba
By Global Times Published: May 05, 2026 05:36 PM
Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry


The US' intensification of illicit and unilateral sanctions against Cuba gravely infringes on the Cuban people's right to subsistence and development and violates the basic norms in international relations. China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security, and opposes interference in Cuba's internal affairs, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The remarks were made in response to media reports that the US President signed an executive order on May 1 to expand sanctions against Cuba, claiming Cuba continues to constitute a threat to the national security and foreign policy of the US, and that on the same day, the Cuban foreign minister said that the US' illegal and unilateral coercive measures are reprehensible and ridiculous, and that "they will not intimidate us." 

"We urge the US to stop at once the blockade and sanctions as well as coercion and pressuring of any form against Cuba," said the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Global Times

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