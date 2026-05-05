Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi to visit China; Event shows China’s constructive role in easing Mideast tensions: Chinese expert

The Iran-flagged tugboat Basim sails near a ship anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on May 4, 2026. Photo: VCG

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will visit China upon invitation on Wednesday. Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will hold talks with him, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday, according to the official website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.The visit is part of Tehran's broader diplomatic outreach to key partners. Araghchi's agenda includes discussions on mutual cooperation as well as regional and international issues, according to a brief statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iran's state-run Press TV reported on Tuesday.Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday that Araghchi is traveling to Beijing for talks, marking the diplomat's first visit to China since US and Israeli strikes sparked the most severe global oil supply shock in history.Since US, Israel launched strikes against Iran, China has consistently played a constructive role in deescalating the tensions, and the Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to China upon Beijing's invitation is also one of those efforts, Liu Zhongmin, a professor at the Middle East Studies Institute of Shanghai International Studies University, told the Global Times on Tuesday.During his phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart on April 15, Wang said that China supports sustaining the momentum of ceasefire and negotiations, which serves the fundamental interests of the Iranian people and meets the shared aspiration of regional countries and the international community, according to a release by Chinese Foreign Ministry.During the call, Araghchi said Iranian side highly appreciates China's consistent efforts to deescalate tensions and hopes China will play an active role in promoting peace and ending the conflict, the release said.China has focused its efforts on easing tensions between Iran and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to prevent the further spillover and escalation of regional conflicts, Liu said.Liu said that additionally, during this visit, the two sides may also explore cooperation in energy and other fields.Some foreign media outlets including Anadolu Ajansi, The National, have linked the Iranian Foreign Minister's upcoming visit to China to the Strait of Hormuz situation.Earlier on the day, Araghchi said on his X account that events in Hormuz make clear that there's no military solution to a political crisis. Also on Tuesday, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said via his X account that the new equation of the Strait of Hormuz is in the process of being solidified. The security of shipping and energy transit has been jeopardized by the US and its allies through the violation of the ceasefire and the imposition of a blockade; of course, their evil will diminish, Ghalibaf said.The US military claimed two commercial vessels safely transited the key waterway Monday under the Project Freedom initiative announced by President Trump, CBS News reported.US President Donald Trump claimed Monday the US is engaged in a "mini war" with Iran, CBS News reported. "Our country is booming now, despite the fact that we're in a — I call it a mini war," the president claimed during a small business-focused event at the White House, per the report.The current situation in the region is at a critical stage of whether the conflict can end. The pressing priority remains to prevent by all means a relapse in fighting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on April 22, in response to an inquiry regarding whether Chinese diplomacy play a role in extending the ceasefire.China supports relevant parties in continuing the political and diplomatic effort to resolve disputes with the aim of realizing a full and lasting ceasefire and keeping the Middle East and Gulf region peaceful and stable, Guo said.