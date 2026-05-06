China firmly opposes UK sanctions on Chinese entities over Russia-related claims, lodges solemn representations

When asked to comment on sanctions against certain entities and individuals from various countries including two Chinese entities by the UK government over claims that they supplied drone components and other military materials to Russia, the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the UK said on Tuesday that China firmly opposes the UK's unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law and harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, and China has lodged solemn representations with the UK side.



On the issue of the Ukraine crisis, China has consistently maintained an objective and impartial position, remained committed to promoting peace and facilitating talks, and strictly regulated the export of dual-use items in accordance with laws and regulations. Normal exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Russian enterprises should not be disrupted or affected, the spokesperson said.



"We urge the UK to immediately correct its mistakes and lift the sanctions against the relevant Chinese entities. China will take forceful measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises," the spokesperson stated.



Global Times



