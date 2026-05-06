CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China has repeatedly urged nationals to avoid any form of involvement in conflicts, Chinese FM says on Ukraine crisis
By Global Times Published: May 06, 2026 04:55 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian



In response to a media inquiry regarding the Ukraine crisis and whether any Chinese nationals are participating in the conflict, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that China's position on the Ukraine crisis is "clear and consistent." He said that China supports all efforts conducive to peace and hopes that relevant parties will continue to resolve the crisis through dialogue and negotiation.

Regarding the second question, Lin noted that China requires the Ukrainian side to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens and ensure their humanitarian treatment in accordance with relevant international law. He added that China has repeatedly issued safety advisories urging its citizens to stay away from conflict zones and avoid involvement in the conflict in any form, particularly refraining from joining any party's armed forces.

Global Times
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