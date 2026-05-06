CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese FM responds to Bessent's claim of calling on Beijing's support for US operation in Hormuz
By Global Times Published: May 06, 2026 05:03 PM
Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian


Asked to comment on recent claims by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who claimed that he has called on China to join an American operation to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz and alleged that China blocks initiatives at the United Nations, given Washington's long-standing practice of conducting unilateral military interventions and bypassing the UN, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday that China's position on the situation in the strait is clear-cut. 

"We hope all relevant parties will act with prudence, refrain from escalating tensions, resolve disputes through dialogue, and restore peace and tranquility to the strait at an early date," Lin said.

China will continue to make efforts to de-escalate the situation in the strait, and will also fully uphold the safety of Chinese-invested vessels and Chinese crew members, the spokesperson added.



Global Times

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