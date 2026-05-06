Lai’s sneaky Eswatini visit slammed as a scandalous stunt

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Following his "stowaway-like" travel to Eswatini, Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te once again sneaked aboard a flight and forced his way through relevant countries' skies to return to Taiwan island on Tuesday. His clandestine trip has continued to draw criticism from the island and the mainland.A commentary published by Taiwan local media outlet udn.com on Wednesday stated that even in areas such as arms purchases and tariffs, Taiwan has deliberately ingratiated itself with the US, yet still failed to secure favorable transit conditions.If the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities could devote more thought to properly address the unbearable tariff and trade burdens faced by Taiwan's grassroots farmers, rather than indulging in such an illusory "diplomatic" expedition, it would likely be more in line with the people's expectations, udn.com said in another commentary published on Tuesday.Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang party in the Taiwan region, criticized it as a grand farce that makes the international community laugh, Taiwan-based media NOWNEWS reported on Monday.Some media personalities on the island have also slammed his disgraceful conduct. Taiwan-based media outlet nextapple reported on Tuesday that Chiu Yi, a scholar and political commentator in Taiwan, questioned Lai, saying: "Other than feeding his own vanity of challenging the Chinese mainland, what good does this sneaky visit to Eswatini bring to Taiwan? What good does it bring to the people of Taiwan?"Political commentator Hsieh Han-ping also pointed out that the Queen Mother of Eswatini was seated while Lai stood. He then asked rhetorically: How can the DPP authorities, which always demand equal respect, justify this as equal respect at all, Taiwan local media outlet China Times reported on Tuesday.Likewise, Lai's trip has also drawn criticism from the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday. Commenting on the sneaky visit, which was described by the international community and people in Taiwan as "thief-like" and an "international joke," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that even though there was widespread opposition, Lai sneaked onto a foreign plane and cheated himself into Eswatini by concealing passenger information with the country. On his return flight, after use of airspace was rejected by relevant countries, Lai again slipped onto the plane and forced his way through these countries' skies. The whole thing showed the world how little Lai respects relevant countries' airspace and sovereignty and cares for the opinion of the world, Lin added.The spokesperson said that what Lai did was extremely dangerous and outrageous. The fact that he would smuggle himself in and out of the country shows exactly "Taiwan independence" separatism is just shady business and unacceptable to the international community. His act was nothing but a scandalous stunt, Lin added.Lin said some politicians in Eswatini who are kept in Taiwan's pay have been wrongly providing space for "Taiwan independence." China strongly condemns it. In recent years, we've heard people from various sectors in so-called Taiwan's "diplomatic allies" strongly call on their countries to grow ties with China. Which is the right thing to do?To see where the arc of history bends and follow their people's will, or to continue serving as a political prop and keeping up the appearances for Lai Ching-te and his kind? The politicians in these countries need to come to the wise decision and stop going further down the doomed path, Lin said.There's but one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The one-China principle is an international consensus that has solid support and is simply unshakable. The pursuit of "Taiwan independence" is a dead end and its days are numbered. Any new attempt Lai Ching-te makes to advance his separatist agenda will only box himself further in. We urge those separatists to turn back from the wrong path and mend their ways sooner rather than later, Lin added.Global Times