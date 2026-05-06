Chinese Embassy in Israel strongly condemns Israeli lawmaker's provocative visit to Taiwan region, warns against fantasizing crossing red lines without paying a price

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When asked to comment on that Yesh Atid lawmaker Boaz Toporovsky had once again made a provocative visit to the Taiwan region, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Israel said on Wednesday that Toporovsky, together with several other lawmakers, had once again colluded in a provocative visit to Taiwan and made wrong remarks on the Taiwan question, seriously violating the one-China principle and severely undermining the political foundation of China-Israel relations. The Embassy strongly condemns this, according to the official WeChat account of the Embassy.The spokesperson said that there is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. The one-China principle is a prevailing consensus of the international community and a basic norm governing international relations.According to another official release in 2025 from the Embassy, Toporovsky also visited Taiwan region and made erroneous remarks regarding the Taiwan question in September last year.At present, the biggest threat to peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits comes from the "Taiwan independence" separatist activities of the Taiwan local authorities. China will never allow anyone, in any form, to separate Taiwan from China, nor will it allow any external forces to obstruct China's complete reunification, the spokesperson said.The spokesperson noted that the Joint Communique of the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of the State of Israel on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations clearly states that "the Government of the State of Israel recognizes that the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People's Republic of China." The repeated public actions by certain lawmakers in blatant violation of the Israeli government's commitment to the one China policy, and their collusion with "Taiwan independence" separatist forces to provoke confrontation across the Taiwan Straits, are despicable in nature.The spokesperson urged the relevant lawmakers to immediately stop their erroneous words and deeds, not to underestimate the firm resolve of the Chinese government and the Chinese people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and not to fantasize that they can cross red lines on the Taiwan question without paying a price.Global Times