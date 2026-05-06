Diehard 'Taiwan independence' separatists and their family members will never be allowed to profit from investment, business in mainland: Taiwan Affairs Office

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

"We will never allow diehard 'Taiwan independence' separatists and their family members to profit from investment or business activities in the mainland. Nor will we allow those who support 'Taiwan independence' and undermine cross-Straits relations to make money in the mainland while backing separatist activities," Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Wednesday.Chen's remarks were made when asked to comment on that the company where Yen Wen-chun, the nephew of diehard "Taiwan independence" separatist Liu Shyh-fang works issued a statement on Tuesday announcing it has severed ties with Yen and removed him from all positions at its Taiwan headquarters and mainland subsidiaries.Chen said that the "Taiwan independence" separatism undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits and harms the interests of compatriots on both sides of the Straits. It is a dead end that leads nowhere. Pursuing "Taiwan independence" harms both others and oneself, and those involved will inevitably be punished.Our measures to punish "Taiwan independence" target only a very small number of separatists and do not affect the vast majority of Taiwan compatriots or Taiwan funded enterprises, Chen said.As always, we welcome and support Taiwan compatriots and businesses in putting down roots and pursuing development in the mainland, sharing the opportunities and achievements of Chinese modernization, and gaining a stronger sense of happiness and fulfillment, the spokesperson said.Global Times