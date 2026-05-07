Has China urged US to withdraw warships from Strait of Hormuz? Chinese FM: will issue readout of meeting between foreign minister and US senator

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at the press conference on March 24, 2026

"Regarding Foreign Minister Wang Yi's meeting with US Senator Steve Daines, we will issue a readout. Please stay tuned," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday, when asked about whether China had put forward any proposals on how the US and Iran could reach a lasting peace agreement during the meeting, whether China advocated for Iran's legitimate right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, whether China urged the US to withdraw its warships from the Strait of Hormuz, and what expectations China has for the US visit next week.Global Times