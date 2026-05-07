Responsibility for difficulties in China-Japan relations lies entirely with Japanese side: Chinese FM on Japanese media inquiry about people-to-people exchanges

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian"China-Japan relations are currently facing serious difficulties, and the root cause lies in Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's erroneous remarks related to the Taiwan question. The responsibility lies entirely with the Japanese side," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday, when responding to a Japanese media inquiry about whether China hopes to restore people-to-people exchanges between the two countries amid increasingly reduced exchanges between Japan and China.