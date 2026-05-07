Domestically-made CS/LS7 submachine gun appears in HK counterterrorism exercise; HKPF confirms with GT firearms deployment in Counter Terrorism Response Unit and Airport Security Unit

Hong Kong police recently conduct an interdepartmental counterterrorism exercise during which some photos released online showing that the domestically produced CS/LS7 submachine gun made its appearance. Photo: China News Service

Hong Kong police recently conducted an interdepartmental counterterrorism exercise during which some photos released online showing that the domestically produced CS/LS7 submachine gun made its appearance, according to local media reports. The Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) confirmed with the Global Times on Thursday that the police force selected and procured the domestically made CS/LS7 submachine gun, which will initially be deployed for use by the Counter Terrorism Response Unit and the Airport Security Unit.The police regularly review relevant equipment to ensure high performance and sustainable supply, so as to meet the operational needs of the force, the HKPF said.During the procurement process for the new submachine gun, the HKPF closely examined various types of equipment from around the world, including the mainland, and adopted an open approach in selecting suppliers, the HKPF noted. Suitable equipment was then selected to meet operational needs, and the procurement was completed in accordance with the government's established procuring procedures, it added.The HKPF had already procured domestically-made equipment on multiple occasion, according to media reports.In July 2024, the police announced a handgun replacement plan, selecting and procuring two domestically produced 9mm pistols - the CF98-A and the CS/LP5 - for use by frontline uniformed officers and personnel in criminal investigation units. In May 2022, the Hong Kong police also procured six domestically produced "Sabertooth" armored police vehicles from the mainland as the force's fourth-generation armored vehicles, which officially entered service in June that year, China News Service reported.For a long time, the HKPF has relied primarily on procurement from Europe and the US for its firearms and tactical equipment. Many of the older weapons currently in service have been used beyond their intended duration, resulting in persistently high costs for follow-up procurement, spare parts supply, and maintenance, Lam Chi-wai, former chairman of Junior Police Officers' Association, told the Global Times on Thursday.Some components have even become increasingly difficult to obtain - for example, parts for the Smith & Wesson .38-caliber service revolver - creating significant challenges in maintaining and replacing components for these firearms, Lam said.Moreover, amid the current complex and rapidly changing international environment, Hong Kong faces what he described as unreasonable sanctions and various supply restrictions imposed by certain Western countries. Continued long-term dependence on overseas firearms and equipment procurement could therefore create serious risks of disrupted logistics support and interrupted equipment upgrades, directly affecting the police force's overall law enforcement efficiency, Lam added.The newly-deployed domestically-made CS/LS7 submachine gun has also replaced the previously used German-made MP5 submachine gun, according to local media reports.Currently, domestically produced firearms technology has reached international standards. In terms of performance stability, operational practicality, and safety and reliability, these weapons are fully capable of meeting the operational and tactical needs of different units of the Hong Kong Police Force across a wide range of scenarios, Lam said.