GT Voice: Anti-dumping complaints can’t cure EU’s chemical cost woes

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

Anti-dumping complaints by Europe's chemical companies have reached an all-time high, with Brussels launching dozens of cases into Chinese imports over the past two years, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.According to EU officials, there were almost no complaints from the sector in the previous decade, yet now half of the bloc's new anti-dumping cases come from the chemical industry.To a certain extent, the surge in complaints lays bare deep-seated anxiety and concern within Europe's chemical sector. Nevertheless, anti-dumping measures will never be the cure for the cost woes of Europe's chemical industry.The overall rise in production costs across Europe is the root cause of the chemical industry's anxiety. As a typical energy-intensive sector, the energy costs of chemical firms account for around 30 percent of their total production costs. Since the outbreak of the energy crisis, natural gas and electricity prices in Europe have remained persistently high, directly pushing up chemical production costs. Faced with this disadvantage, European chemical companies have tried to use trade barriers to shut out competition from imported products.However, the chemical industry is the bedrock of the modern industrial system. From vehicle manufacturing and plastic casings for electronics to pharmaceutical intermediates, agrochemicals, paints, textiles, and daily chemical products, almost every downstream sector depends on chemical raw materials and basic chemicals. Anti-dumping measures on imported chemical products will raise the overall price level of chemicals. Price fluctuations in these raw materials affect the industrial chain and eventually final consumer goods, leading to higher inflation.It is not uncommon to see Europe's downstream companies voice concerns over the possible consequences of anti-dumping measures against certain Chinese chemicals. After the EU announced provisional anti-dumping duties on Chinese exports of titanium dioxide in July 2024, the bloc's paint manufacturers pushed for a rethink, fearing that the tariffs would bankrupt smaller producers and push bigger manufacturers to shift production outside the bloc, the Financial Times reported in September 2024.Fundamentally speaking, neither anti-dumping measures nor other protectionist tools can address the real problems plaguing the chemical industry or other industries in Europe. The core challenge confronting nearly all European industries is soaring energy costs, which lie in the structural gap in its energy transition.Traditional fossil fuel capacity has been phased out, while supplies of renewable energy are unstable and inadequate to meet the demands of manufacturing. That means high industrial electricity and gas prices in Europe, eroding the cost-competitiveness of many industries. This problem can't be solved by blaming external factors or erecting trade barriers. It reflects the pains of Europe's economic transformation, which can only be alleviated through systematic reforms, not protectionist escapism.Experience has repeatedly shown that trade protectionism never reverses industrial decline or restores fading competitiveness. If European industries cling to tariff barriers to sustain their high-cost operating models, they will lose their urgency and incentive to innovate, eroding their global edge within a closed, sheltered environment. When trade barriers become the norm, vested interest groups will form powerful political lobbies, making it difficult to roll back protectionist policies and leaving industrial competitiveness trapped in a prolonged stalemate.The solution to Europe's industrial dilemma lies not in trade barriers, but in facing up to challenges and pushing forward reforms. The bloc needs to confront the practical hurdles of energy transition, accelerate the development of clean energy infrastructure, and deliver affordable solutions for energy-intensive sectors. On the innovation front, the bloc still retains solid technological advantages in many high-end fields. It needs to scale up research and development investment, drive industrial upgrading, and leverage high-value-added products to offset cost disadvantages brought about by high energy prices.Trade protectionism - whether in chemicals or other industries - can never cure Europe's cost problems. The future of Europe's industries lies not in complaints and protectionist moves, but in the courage to embrace reform and pursue genuine industrial revitalization.