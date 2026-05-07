CHINA / DIPLOMACY
CCG tracks, monitors Philippine aircraft harassing Chinese scientific research vessel in Houteng Jiao in SCS in ‘professional, standardized’ manner: spokesperson
By Global Times Published: May 07, 2026 11:26 PM
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On May 6, a Philippine Coast Guard Islander aircraft deliberately approached and harassed China's scientific research vessel Xiangyanghong 33, which was conducting a legitimate marine ecological survey in the waters near China's Houteng Jiao. The China Coast Guard (CCG) tracked and monitored the aircraft and handled the situation in accordance with laws and regulations to ensure safe operations of the Chinese vessel. The CCG's maneuvers were professional and standardized throughout the whole process. The allegations by the Philippine side are mere distortion of facts and intended to mislead the public, CCG spokesperson Jiang Lue said Thursday.

We sternly warn the Philippine side to immediately stop illegal harassment, smearing and inflammatory propaganda. The CCG will continue to conduct rights-protection and law enforcement operations in waters under China's jurisdiction in accordance with the law, and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of China's scientific survey operations and uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea, Jiang said.

Global Times 


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