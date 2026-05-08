Chinese Embassy slams UK court’s conviction of HK office employee in London as ‘political manipulation,’ warns of countermeasures

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The Chinese side has made clear its principled position on the relevant case many times. The facts of this case clearly show that this is nothing but a political move of abusing the law and manipulating the judicial process by the UK side, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the UK said on Thursday local time in response to a question about a court in the UK convicted Chung Biu Yuen, an employee of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London, of “assisting a foreign intelligence service.”Its sole purpose is to embolden those anti-China elements who are hiding in the UK and bent on destablising Hong Kong, and to smear the Chinese government and the Hong Kong SAR government. We deplore such an act and have made solemn representations with the UK side. We urge the UK side to immediately stop the anti-China political manipulation, stop backing and emboldening those anti-China elements and stop all acts that smear China and interfere in Hong Kong affairs. We will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard our interests, the spokesperson said.