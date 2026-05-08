CHINA / DIPLOMACY
UK’s conviction of Chinese citizens on groundless charges, backing of anti-China forces seeking to disrupt HKSAR are typical political farce: Chinese FM
By Global Times Published: May 08, 2026 04:04 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at the press conference on March 24, 2026

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at the press conference on March 24, 2026



The UK arrested and prosecuted Chinese citizens in the country on groundless charges, abused the law, manipulated judicial procedures to secure convictions, openly sided with anti-China forces seeking to disrupt Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), and made unreasonable accusations, smears and defamation against China. It is a typical political farce, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday in response to a question on the conviction of two men in the UK on charges of conducting espionage activities for China. 

China strongly condemns and firmly opposes such actions, and has lodged solemn representations with the UK, Lin added. China urges the UK to correct its wrongdoings, stop anti-China political manipulation, stop backing and emboldening anti-China forces who seek to disrupt Hong Kong SAR, and safeguard the hard-won positive momentum in China-UK relations, the spokesperson said. 

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