Report on Honduras 'reassessing ties, agreements with China' is distorted, inconsistent with facts: Chinese FM

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Friday rejected a Bloomberg report claiming that Honduras' newly elected president is reviewing ties and agreements with China, criticizing the report for distorting facts and sowing discord. The spokesperson stressed the one-China principle is the political foundation for China-Honduras relations and that bilateral cooperation should not be subject to interference from any third party.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks when asked by a foreign media reporter to comment on that according to Bloomberg on Thursday, Honduras' newly elected president, Nasry Asfura, "is reviewing" the country's relationship with China and several agreements previously reached between Honduras and China, as he seeks US investment.Lin said, "I would like to point out that the relevant report distorted the facts, sowed discord, and is inconsistent with the facts. It seriously violates journalistic ethics. I want to emphasize that there is only one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. The one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm governing international relations. It is also the political foundation and prerequisite for China and Honduras to develop relations and carry out cooperation, and there is no room for any ambiguity."Since China and Honduras established diplomatic relations, the two sides have carried out practical cooperation in various fields based on the principles of mutual respect and equal consultation, Lin said. Such cooperation has been mutually beneficial, achieved notable results, benefited the people of both countries, and received broad support from both peoples, said Lin.Facts have proven that upholding the one-China principle is the right decision, in line with the trend of history and the progress of the times, and serves the fundamental interests of Honduras and its people, Lin said. "Taiwan independence" separatist forces' attempts to split the country are unpopular and doomed to a dead end.Regarding the China-related agreements involving Honduras mentioned by the reporter, Lin said, "I want to stress that China-Honduras cooperation targets no third party and should not be interfered with by any third party. China's legitimate and lawful rights and interests must be fully respected."Global Times