China maintains communication at various levels with relevant parties, including Israel, on Middle East situation: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

The current situation in the Middle East is at a critical stage of transition between war and peace. China maintains communication and exchanges at various levels with relevant parties, including Israel, covering high-level interactions as mentioned, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday.Lin made the remarks at a regular press conference on Friday, when asked by a reporter from foreign media to comment that since the outbreak of the US-Israel military operation against Iran, China has maintained close communication with Iran, the US, and other relevant countries, and that since Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi paid a visit to China recently, whether China has had high-level communication and exchanges with Israel.China supports all parties in resolving differences and disputes through political and diplomatic means, achieving a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, and safeguarding peace and stability in the Middle East and the Gulf region, Lin told the press conference.China is willing to act in accordance with the spirit of the four-point proposal on promoting peace and stability in the Middle East put forward by the Chinese leader, and work together with the international community to continue playing an active and constructive role in this regard, Lin said.Global Times