Chinese embassy representatives to attend Russia’s May 9 V-Day parade upon invitation: FM

Photo: China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

"As far as I know, representatives from the Chinese Embassy in Russia will attend the event [Victory Day parade in Moscow] upon invitation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press briefing on Friday, in response to media inquiries over the relevant information regarding the attendees from the Chinese side.According to Tass News Agency's previous report, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia that Russia expects a number of foreign leaders to attend the May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square."Victory Day is one of the most important holidays in Russia. That said, guests from various countries attend the Victory Day parade on Red Square," Peskov said, per Tass.Global Times