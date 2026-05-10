Chinese Consulate General in Kolkata issues renewed warning against unintentional Nepal-India border crossings

Photo: Screenshot from the WeChat account of the Chinese Consulate General in Kolkata

Following the recent detention of a Chinese national by Indian border troops after the individual mistakenly crossed from Nepal into India, the Chinese Consulate General in Kolkata has once again reminded Chinese nationals to avoid inadvertently entering Indian territory from Nepal.The consulate reminded Chinese nationals that they must obtain an Indian visa before entering India. According to the consulate’s statement, the Nepal-India border is an open border with relatively few boundary markers. As a result, Chinese nationals in Nepal who travel to border areas run a high risk of accidentally crossing into Indian territory. Without a valid Indian visa, they may face detention by Indian border troops or police.The consulate warned that India imposes severe penalties on illegal entrants. Regardless of whether the entry is intentional or accidental, anyone found to have entered illegally will be detained and handed over to judicial authorities, facing prison sentences of two to eight years and fines, with bail being difficult to obtain.The consulate urged Chinese nationals in Nepal to attach this issue seriously, avoid traveling to areas near the India-Nepal border, and refrain from taking chances or following local guides, so as to avoid unnecessary serious consequences and personal losses.The consulate further reminded Chinese nationals that, even with a valid Indian visa, they must obtain written permission from Indian authorities before traveling to restricted area.The consulate also reminded Chinese nationals that they must leave India before their visas expire and not overstay. Otherwise, they will be held fully responsible for any legal consequences.Global Times