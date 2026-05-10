China builds 1,330 outdoor marriage certificate issuance sites in one year after enacting revised marriage registration regulations

Marriage registration Photo: VCG

One year after China enacted the revised marriage registration regulations allowing couples to register their marriage at any eligible registry nationwide, authorities in localities handled 682,000 cross-region marriage registrations and 247,000 interregional record transfers, and established 1,330 outdoor marriage certificate issuance sites, marking a transition in marriage registration services from being "regionally restricted" to "nationwide accessible."The revised regulations took effect in China on May 10, 2025, eliminating the need for household registration books, which have long been necessary for marriage applications, and allowing new couples to register their marriage at any eligible registry office, regardless of their household registration location, the People's Daily reported on Sunday.In order to implement the convenience-oriented reform measures under the regulations, the civil affairs authorities have continuously strengthened communication and coordination with departments such as public security and health, establishing an interdepartmental linkage mechanism. They have streamlined civil service procedures by integrating multiple procedures - including marriage registration, birth registration, changes in marital status on household registration records - into a single "one-stop" service. Through interdepartmental coordination and digitalization, required documents have been reduced to as few as three, enabling same-day processing in some cases, according to the People's Daily.Moreover, China has strengthened its nationwide marriage registration system through large-scale digitization. So far, over 284 million historical marriage registration data have been supplemented and improved nationwide, with 19 provinces completing full data supplementation, and nearly 430 million archives digitized, with five provinces achieving full digitalization coverage of their archives, improving both policy analysis and public service efficiency, China Society News reported.Besides, China has promoted outdoor marriage certificate issuance services, establishing 1,330 outdoor certificate issuance sites, over the past year. At present, there are 525 marriage registration sites located in parks and other landmark locations, as well as 2,045 marriage customs culture exhibition venues.The latest civil affairs statistical data showed that 1.697 million couples registered for marriage nationwide in the first quarter of this year, while 622,000 couples registered for divorce, Yicai reported on Sunday, citing statistics released by China's Ministry of Civil Affairs.This year, marriage registration slots for May 20 — considered an auspicious date because its Chinese pronunciation resembles "I love you" — have still been snapped up in many cities, including Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Nanjing and Chengdu.Data shows that in recent years China's first quarter has consistently seen the highest number of marriage registrations. Except for 2020, the first quarter has consistently recorded the highest number of marriage registrations nationwide. It was largely because many couples, especially those in rural areas, chose to marry during the Spring Festival holidays, independent demographer He Yafu told the Global Times on Sunday.He said that after revised marriage registration rules triggered a sharp rise in second-quarter registrations, particularly among people living outside their registered hometowns.The revised regulations reflect an upgrade in the administrative procedures of civil affairs departments and improvements in marriage management services, laying a foundation for stronger family harmony and social stability, He added.