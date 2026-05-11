China's top sport authorities hail table tennis team with congratulatory letter after London victories

Photo: The Paper

General Administration of Sport of China and Chinese Olympic Committee sent a congratulatory letter to the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) on Monday, honoring the national teams for their historic victories at the 2026 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, the UK.In the letter, the sport bodies extended warm congratulations and sincere greetings to the association, as well as all athletes, coaches and staff, praising their unity and fighting spirit."You have demonstrated superb skills, tenacious willpower and excellent sportsmanship, interpreting the Olympic spirit and the Chinese sporting spirit, and fully showing the responsibility of Chinese athletes in the new era," the letter stated.It also urged the CTTA, athletes, coaches and staff to guard against arrogance and impatience, keep the mission of winning glory for the country firmly in mind, and continue to scale new competitive heights to win greater honors for the motherland and its people.On Sunday, China claimed its seventh straight women's title at the championships, rallying past Japan in a thrilling five-match contest. Meanwhile, the men's team defeated longtime rival Japan 3-0 in the final to lift the prestigious Swaythling Cup for a record-extending 24th time, Xinhua News Agency reported.Global Times