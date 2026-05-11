CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China decides not to agree to Taiwan region's participation in this year's WHA: FM
By Global Times Published: May 11, 2026 03:58 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun


On the issue of the participation of China's Taiwan region in international organizations, including the activities of the World Health Organization, China's position is consistent and clear: It must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle, a fundamental principle affirmed by Resolution 2758 of the UN General Assembly and Resolution 25.1 of the World Health Assembly (WHA). Without the consent of the central government, China's Taiwan region has no basis, reason or right to participate in the WHA, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular press conference when asked to comment on the fact that the 79th WHA is scheduled to open on May 18, and the Taiwan side has yet to receive an invitation to attend the session. 

Guo emphasized that there is only one China in the world, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.

The Democratic Progressive Party authorities stubbornly adhere to the separatist stance of "Taiwan independence," which has eroded the political foundation for Taiwan region's participation in the WHA, Guo said.

To uphold the one-China principle and safeguard the solemnity and authority of relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly and the WHA, China has decided not to agree to the Taiwan region's participation in this year's WHA. Any attempt to violate the one-China principle and engage in political manipulation by playing the "Taiwan card" is doomed to failure, the spokesperson noted.

Global Times
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