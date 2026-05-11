China ready to work with Russia for more just and equitable global governance system: FM in response to Putin’s remarks

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China and Russia are comprehensive strategic partners of coordination for a new era. Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, bilateral relations have maintained a high level of development, injecting strong stability into a turbulent and changing world, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Monday when asked to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks at the Victory Day press conference, in which he described cooperation between states such as China and Russia as "undoubtedly a factor of deterrence and stability" in global affairs.Guo noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination and the 25th anniversary of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, as well as the launch of the China-Russia Year of Education, presenting new historical opportunities for bilateral ties.China stands ready to work with Russia to continue upholding the principles of permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination, and mutually beneficial cooperation, deepen exchanges across all fields, and promote a more just and equitable global governance system, the spokesperson said.Global Times