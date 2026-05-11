Brazil's visa waiver for Chinese citizens takes effect, boosting long-haul tourism

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Photo: VCG

On Monday, Brazil's visa waiver for Chinese citizens officially took effect. Chinese citizens can now enter Brazil without a visa for short-term visits, with a cumulative stay of no more than 30 days. Media outlets reported that Shanghai Pudong International Airport welcomed the first outbound travelers taking Qatar Airways. The flight departed from Shanghai at 0:35 am, made a stop in Doha, Qatar, and arrived at São Paulo at 6:45 pm local time.According to Trip.com, taking Beijing as an example for departure, there are connecting flights to destinations such as Brasília, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Vitória, with one-way flights lasting at least 26 hours.The Global Times noticed that following the official implementation of Brazil's visa-free policy for Chinese citizens, travel agencies have been offering more group tour packages to Brazil.In a travel package announced by Guangzhou-based GZL International Travel Service, the company promoted a 22-day group tour that combines Brazil with other South American countries, including Peru, Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay, with prices starting at 76,999 yuan ($11,322). The tour features highlights such as Iguazu Falls, Machu Picchu, and the Moreno Glacier."We have increased the promotion and marketing of travel sections related to South America, as well as launched new travel experiences and activities, and some travelers have already shown interest," Guan Jian, spokesperson for GZL International Travel Service, told the Global Times on Monday.As Chinese tourists venture farther afield in their outbound travels, Brazil has gradually emerged as a popular destination in the long-haul tourism market for Chinese residents.As the largest country in South America in terms of both land area and population, Brazil offers abundant tourism resources and distinctive cultural attractions."This flight, which is the world's longest route, is generally considered too far, but with the visa-free policy, the psychological distance was instantly cut in half, so I definitely want to go," Guo Tao, a travel enthusiast, told the Global Times on Monday."I plan to wander the streets and alleys of São Paulo, visit the Chinese community there, and document the blending of Chinese and Brazilian cultures. I don't just want to see the landmark buildings — I want to walk through local, everyday life and use my lens to show people that beyond soccer and barbecue, Brazil has many more fascinating stories to tell," he said.While Brazil has implemented a visa-free policy for Chinese citizens, China's unilateral visa‑free policy for Brazil is about to mark its first anniversary.From June 1. 2025, to May 31, 2026, China has a pilot program involving a unilateral visa-free policy for Brazilian holders of ordinary passports, allowing them to enter China without a visa for stays of up to 30 days for business, tourism, family visits, exchanges, or transit.According to data provided by Shanghai immigration inspection authorities, from the implementation of the policy until 12:00 noon on Monday noon this year, 85,000 Brazilian nationals entered or exited China through Shanghai ports, a year‑on‑year increase of 39.7 percent, according to the chinanews.com.cn.Their purposes for visiting China included tourism, business negotiations, cultural exchanges, and other reasons, reflecting a sustained growth in person‑to‑person exchanges between China and Brazil, the report said.