How should China construct its own knowledge system of international relations?

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

An academic symposium titled "The Vision of a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity and the Development of an Independent Chinese Knowledge System in International Relations" was recently held at China Foreign Affairs University. Co-hosted by the Research Center on Building a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity and the China National Association for International Studies, the event featured roundtable discussions that delved into advancing the systematic and theoretical study and interpretation of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy and accelerating the development of an independent Chinese knowledge system of international relations. This article selects and presents some highlights for our readers.Systematization refers to the process of organizing, structuring and logically integrating major ideas and concepts of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy into an interconnected, internally coherent and logically consistent whole.Through systematization, a complete theoretical framework can be formed, with clear structure and well-defined layers.Theoretical elaboration refers to the process of elevating China's diplomatic practices and theoretical understandings into academic theories, professional principles and public knowledge. Through this process, the essence is revealed, thereby forming new scientific methodologies and promoting the development of new theoretical systems.By advancing systematization and theoretical elaboration, the essence, the core principles and the methodological approaches of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy can be integrated into foundational research and disciplinary development in diplomacy studies, thereby facilitating the construction of an independent Chinese knowledge system of international relations.Building an independent Chinese knowledge system of international relations is both necessary and urgent. It is a systematic undertaking. Such a system should cover the full spectrum of China's interactions with the world across different historical periods. Moreover, it should encompass diplomatic philosophies, major policies, key initiatives and global impacts across different history periods, with particular emphasis on Chinese characteristics in the new era.China has its own distinct characteristics. Western theories of international relations are fundamentally shaped by Western centrism. By contrast, in China's independent knowledge system of international relations, the concept of a community with a shared future for humanity occupies a central position.In building such a system, innovation is crucial. Each stage of China's development has produced distinct innovations. These innovations not only guide diplomatic practice but also drive theoretical development. Practice leads, and theories follow.What should guide the construction of an independent knowledge system of international relations?International relations theory in China has undergone a process of development. It has become increasingly clear that international relations theory cannot be equated with Western theories of international relations, and that China's international relations research cannot continue to seek Chinese cases solely within the existing Western theoretical foundations and frameworks.The construction of such a system does not mean shutting the door and starting from scratch, nor does it imply a simple rejection of Western theories. The core lies in being guided by an awareness of "China-related questions," grounded in China's diplomatic practice, and oriented toward changes in the world order, to develop concepts, propositions, methods and discourses capable of explaining the relationship between China and the rest of the world.From the perspective of disciplinary development, international relations, area studies and national security studies are in fact highly interconnected. At present, international relations has not yet been established as an interdisciplinary first-level discipline. If all three fields were to be elevated to first-level disciplines and developed in parallel - with mutual adjustment and coordinated integration - it would create a dynamic landscape characterized by interdisciplinary convergence and robust growth.In my view, a crucial lever is the holistic approach to national security. This approach is a governance strategy with Chinese characteristics for the new era, encompassing multiple dimensions, as it coordinates the two critical domains of development and security. It is also an important component of China's independent knowledge system.Promoting the building of a community with a shared future for humanity through development cooperationThe China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) serves as a practical platform for building a community with a shared future for humanity, while the vision of such a community offers the guiding philosophy for jointly advancing the BRI.Over the past two to three years, the global context and environment have seen profound changes, which bring both new challenges and opportunities to Belt and Road cooperation. The BRI practice offers an opportunity to forge China's own international political economy system. No theoretical framework innovation means no practical innovation. Theoretical innovation still has a long way to go.Promoting the building a community with a shared future for humanity through development cooperation defines the call of the times. The proposition of a China-Latin America community with a shared future sets a clear goal for deepening bilateral ties. Forging a new path of non-dependent, equal, endogenous and sustainable cooperation charts the future direction of China-Latin America relations.Neighboring regions are pivotal to advancing the community with a shared future for humanity, and a community with a shared future with neighboring countries is a core component of this broader vision.The principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness to neighboring diplomacy is the guiding principle for China's neighborhood diplomacy and an integral part of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomatic. Upholding this philosophy, China has advanced its neighborhood diplomacy with proactivity and openness.The concept of "good-neighborly relations" transcends mere reciprocal rights and obligations between states. True good-neighborly friendship embodies responsibility and shared values. The proposed "community with a shared future with neighboring countries" is rooted in this philosophy of good-neighborly friendship.