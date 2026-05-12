From grief to rebuilding, Chinese netizens remember Wenchuan earthquake 18 years on

People visit the ruins of Xuankou Middle School in Wenchuan, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province on May 11, 2026, to mourn victims of 2008 Wenchuan earthquake. Photo: VCG





At 2:28 pm on May 12, 2008, a devastating earthquake struck Wenchuan county, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, leaving mountains shattered, towns buried in ruins and countless families forever changed. 18 years later, on the anniversary of the disaster on Tuesday, many Chinese netizens once again returned to the memory of that afternoon, mourning those who lost their lives while reflecting on how places once covered in rubble have gradually been rebuilt with new life, light and hope.On Chinese social media platform Weibo, the hashtag marking the 18th anniversary of the Wenchuan earthquake had received more than 210 million views and 5.77 million comments as of press time on Tuesday. Many netizens left messages remembering the victims and paying tribute to the resilience that followed the tragedy.People still remembered that in the days after the earthquake, blood donation stations across the country were crowded with people. Many stood in line in tears, shouting “Stay strong, Wenchuan; Stay strong, China,” CCTV News reported. Painful as the disaster was, countless stories were left in public memory over the years.One netizen wrote that the experience remains “etched into the heart of every Chinese.” The netizen recalled being alone at home that afternoon and switching to a news channel shortly after 2:30 pm, only to be met with reports of the earthquake.“At first, it was difficult to imagine how severe the disaster really was. But as the coverage continued, the weight of it became heavier and heavier,” the comment read. “When disaster struck, countless Chinese people stepped forward and stood by one another.”Many people also remembered 15 airborne soldiers who parachuted from an altitude of 5,000 meters in the skies above Maoxian county without ground guidance or complete weather data in order to open an aerial rescue route into the disaster zone on May 14, 2008, and the mobile phone message left unsent by a mother who died shielding her baby beneath the rubble, ending with the words “I love you.”Over time, places once reduced to ruins have slowly taken on new forms. Netizens revisited the stories of children born during the earthquake, some of whom were given names containing the character “Zhensheng,” meaning born in earthquake. “Many of them have reached adulthood this year,” a netizen wrote. “When these children return to their hometowns now, some neighbors may also see the shadow of another child in them,” one netizen commented. “That is what remembrance and new life mean.”The children who survived the earthquake have grown up in different ways, carrying with them memories of loss as well as the expectations of a generation that witnessed reconstruction firsthand.Lin Hao, who rescued two classmates during the disaster as a child, has now started his own family and works as a village official in Wenchuan, according to a video letter he released.Niu Yu, who was rescued after being trapped beneath the rubble for three days and nights at the age of 11, told the People’s Daily that she later completed a half marathon wearing a prosthetic limb, became a deputy to the 14th People’s Congress of Sichuan Province, and published a book.Tang Lei, who was rescued from collapsed ruins by PLA soldiers when he was eight years old, later pursued a military career himself. After graduating from a military academy in 2023, he joined the airborne troops, per Xinhua.Behind the stories of these children is also the broader reconstruction of Wenchuan and other disaster-hit areas.According to a report from a WeChat account under Beijing Daily, the number of people impacted from Wenchuan earthquake exceeded the combined population of the five Nordic countries. Reconstruction was made even more difficult by the region’s mountainous terrain, fragile geological conditions and relatively weak economic foundation at the time.Yet the pace of rebuilding became one of the defining memories of the years that followed.Ten days after the earthquake, more than 15 million people had received emergency shelter. Two years after the disaster, housing for 250,000 urban households was largely completed, achieving the goal of ensuring every family had a home one year ahead of schedule, per People.cn.A decade later, key economic indicators in hit regions, including industrial output, service-sector growth, investment, consumption and residents’ incomes, had risen to around three times their pre-earthquake levels. In 2024, Wenchuan county’s GDP surpassed 10 billion yuan ($1.47 billion), according to reports from local governments.Today, many streets and districts in Wenchuan still carry the names of other Chinese provinces and cities, reflecting the nationwide paired-assistance programs that supported reconstruction efforts.One netizen wrote that over the years he had visited newly rebuilt county towns in Beichuan, Wenchuan and Qingchuan, as well as their own hometown of Mianzhu and nearby Hanwang, and the new towns are well designed and beautifully built, with local people now live stable and peaceful lives. “Especially after highways through the mountains were completed, these towns no longer felt isolated among the rivers and mountains,” the netizen wrote.What people remembered from the earthquake was not only pain. Since 2009, May 12 has been observed as China’s National Disaster Prevention and Reduction Day. This year, students took part in an earthquake and fire emergency evacuation drill, and firefighter introduces firefighting and rescue equipment to students at a primary school on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.“To remember disaster is not to remain trapped in sorrow, but to cherish the present and live well,” one netizen wrote. “Today the mountains and rivers remain peaceful, and life continues. May there be no more disasters, and may the world stay safe.”Global Times