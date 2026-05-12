Gray rhino of Japan's 'remilitarization' is charging toward us, and Asia Pacific countries should jointly resist reckless moves of Japan's neo-militarism: Chinese FM

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Japanese militarism once brought profound disasters to the people of the Asia Pacific, and the current prosperity and development of regional countries benefit from the peaceful foundation established by the post-World War II international order. What cannot be ignored is that Japan's right-wing forces are accelerating the destruction of this order and dismantling this foundation through their concrete policies and actions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press conference on Tuesday.Guo's remarks were made in response to a media inquiry on that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has refused to retract erroneous remarks related to the Taiwan question she made in November last year, while China has continued to step up criticism of Japan's "neo- militarism," meanwhile Takaichi and Japanese officials at various levels have recently intensified visits to multiple countries to explain Japan's so called "peaceful" position, even as Tokyo eases restrictions on exports of lethal weapons, pushes for revisions to its pacifist constitution, and to the three security-related documents. However, third-party countries appear unwilling to choose sides between China and Japan and instead prefer to stay on the sidelines, asking how China views such neutrality."The gray rhino of Japan's 'remilitarization' is charging toward us," Guo said, adding that many international experts, scholars and media outlets have pointed out that Japan has abandoned pacifism and is undergoing the most dangerous shift in military and security policy since World War II, threatening regional and global peace and stability.History must not be forgotten, and reality must not be ignored. Asia Pacific countries should remain vigilant, jointly resist the reckless moves of Japan's neo-militarism, and together safeguard the peaceful order on which their survival and development depend, Guo said.Global Times