Unitree Robotics unveils GD01, world’s first production-ready manned mecha

Unitree Robotics unveils the world's first production-ready manned mecha, the GD01. Photo: Courtesy of Unitree Robotics

Unitree Robotics unveiled the GD01 on Tuesday, a manned transformable mecha priced from 3.9 million yuan ($650,000), quickly sparking heated discussion on Chinese social media, with many netizens describing it as highly futuristic and saying it felt like "science fiction becoming reality."Billed as the world's first production ready manned mecha, the GD01 can transform, operate as a civilian vehicle, and weighs about 500 kg with a person inside, positioning it as a civilian vehicle, the company told the Global Times.The launch quickly climbed Weibo's trending topics list, drawing widespread amazement and praise from Chinese netizens. "How did they even come up with this track? It feels like watching Transformers in real life," one Weibo user wrote, while another commented, "Wow! We finally have a real Gundam now!"Others pointed to the high price tag, saying the 3.9-million-yuan cost would remain far beyond the reach of ordinary consumers.Regarding the 3.9 million yuan ($650,000) price tag and mass production plans, Huang Jiawei, a marketing staff member at Unitree Robotics, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the figure is only a preliminary reference price."The final production version may still be adjusted depending on performance optimization," Huang said, acknowledging that the current price remains high. He added that the mecha is a special model and, while the company has the capability for large-scale production, further functional optimization and cost reduction will still take time following the product's initial launch."The application scenarios for Unitree's products are mainly aimed at changing the way we work. For example, our robots can be used in high-risk and harsh environments," Huang told the Global Times."At this stage, our B2 and A2 quadruped robots are already being applied in consumer and inspection scenarios. Through the use of robots, we hope to improve work efficiency and optimize the way people work," he said."The product is still in its first generation at this stage, and there is indeed a lot of room for imagination," Huang said.The mecha sparked heated discussion on overseas social media platforms as well. "Here I am, witnessing the advent of a mecha era," one user wrote on YouTube, while another commented, "The avatar armor is real now," with others calling "China is truly a paradise for engineers."Some netizens raised concerns over regulations and application scenarios. One Chinese Weibo user questioned whether a driver's license would be required to operate the mecha, asking that although it was described as a civilian vehicle, what kinds of roads or areas it could actually be used in, such as tourist sites or industrial parks.One user on Reddit commented that it looked "pretty awkward to get into," adding, "Call me when it's like Titanfall where I can grapple at my mech and it can grab me and toss me inside."