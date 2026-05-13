Tajik President Rahmon awarded honorary professorship by Peking University

He Guangcai, Secretary of the CPC Peking University Committee and Chair of the Peking University Council, presented President Rahmon with the honorary professor plaque and certificate, conferring upon him the title of Honorary Professor of Peking University on May 12, 2026. Photo: Peking University

A ceremony conferring an honorary professorship on Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, along with a speech event, was held at Peking University on Tuesday, the university said on Wednesday. Rahmon, who is currently on a state visit to China, reviewed the achievements of bilateral cooperation across multiple fields during his speech, expressed hope for further promoting civilizational exchanges and educational cooperation between Tajikistan and China, and encouraged young people to study diligently and strive for progress, the university said.He Guangcai, Secretary of the CPC Peking University Committee and Chair of the Peking University Council, and Gong Qihuang, President of the university, presented President Rahmon with the honorary professor plaque and certificate, conferring upon him the title of Honorary Professor of Peking University in recognition of his outstanding contributions to deepening China-Tajikistan friendship and cooperation, safeguarding regional peace and stability, promoting regional economic and social development, and advancing reforms in regional and global governance systems, according to the university.Rahmon is currently in China for a state visit from May 11 to 14, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.Tajikistan has always attached great importance to cooperation with China in higher education, scientific and technological innovation, and academic exchanges, viewing them as among the most important components of bilateral relations, Rahmon said during the ceremony, according to the university’s website.Enthusiasm among Tajik youth for studying in China has continued to grow, while the number of Confucius Institutes and Luban Workshops in Tajikistan has steadily increased, he said, the university’s website showed.Since 2005, Peking University has admitted a total of 47 students from Tajikistan, and to date, more than 10,000 Tajik students have completed their studies at Chinese universities, per the university.Rahmon also expressed his expectation that Tajikistan and Chinese universities, including Peking University, will further deepen cooperation across various fields in the future. Drawing on his own personal experience, he also encouraged the younger generations of both countries to expand their knowledge and jointly write a new chapter in China-Tajikistan good-neighborly friendship and the Silk Road spirit, according to the university’s website.Rahmon was born to a peasant family on October 5, 1952, in Tajikistan's Dangara district. He graduated from Technical Lyceum No. 40 of Kalininabad city (presently Sarband) in 1969, and served in the Pacific Navy Military Force from 1971 to 1974. In 1982, he graduated from the Faculty of Economics at the Tajik National University, according to the Xinhua News Agency.