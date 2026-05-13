China’s top market regulator releases 19 national ship standards to enhance green, intelligent development

Photo shows the nameplate of National Anti-monopoly Bureau, which is in the same building of the State Administration for Market Regulation in Beijing. Photo: CFP

China's top market regulator, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), has released 19 national standards for the ship sector, covering key areas such as new energy-powered ships, intelligent classification, smart life buoys and methanol fuel engines. They will further support the improvement of green and intelligent development in the shipping industry, China Media Group (CMG) reported on Wednesday.In the field of green and low-carbon ships, the new standards include terminology for new energy-powered ships. These standards unify the definitions of new energy-powered vessels across various propulsion types, including battery-powered, liquefied natural gas-powered, and methanol fuel-powered systems, according to the report.They also set clear technical requirements and test methods for methanol fuel engines, covering key performance indicators such as starting performance, specific heat consumption rate, operating characteristics, and exhaust emissions.This provides a solid technical basis for improving the manufacturing quality of methanol fuel engines, said the report.Regarding intelligent grading, the new standard on classification, grading and identification of intelligent ship data offers a standardized basis and unified approach for the grading management and data sharing of intelligent ships in China.The SAMR also released standards covering technical requirements for intelligent life buoys in water emergency rescue situations. These standards specify intelligent functions such as remote control, mode switching, and alarm capabilities for life buoys. The new standards effectively address the previous lack of uniform and standardized quality requirements for intelligent life buoys used in domestic water emergency rescue operations, said the CMG.The SAMR also released two standards on fire safety, which improve the consistency of international and domestic standards regarding ship external fire-fighting systems and emergency escape signs, and further reinforce the foundation of maritime safety, the report said."The 19 newly released national standards in the ship sector represent an important step in advancing the green, intelligent, and high-quality development of China's shipbuilding industry," Wang Peng, an associate research fellow at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Wednesday.Wang noted that these standards focus on key areas such as new-energy propulsion, intelligent technologies, and safety and emergency response. They will provide unified technical support for ship design, construction, operation, and maintenance, while further enhancing the international competitiveness of China's shipbuilding industry," Wang said.Global Times