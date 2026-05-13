Song from Chinese-run Zambia mine hailed for uplifting message; Deputy CEO tells GT the project's development 'highlights green, smart China-Africa co-op'

A screenshot from the music video for "Chambishi Copper Mine," released by NFC Africa Mining Plc (NFCA). Photo: NFCA's Facebook post

A song recently released by the smelter project of the Chambishi Copper Mine in Copperbelt Province, Zambia, operated by a Chinese company, has drawn widespread praise in China. Performed by local employees, the track's uplifting message and powerful vocals prompted many Chinese netizens to say that its emotional depth and performances rival those of professional singers.The Chambishi copper mine is the first nonferrous metal mine China has built overseas, the project's operator, NFC Africa Mining Plc (NFCA), said on its official website.Discovered in 1899 and operation suspended at one point for 13 years due to technical and operational difficulties, the Chambishi copper mine resumed production in 2003 after Chinese investment and modernization efforts revived its development, Xu Laixiang, Deputy CEO of NFCA, told the Global Times on Wednesday.Xu, also one of the song's principal creators from the company, said that the track was intended to reflect the century-long development history of the Chambishi copper mine while also boosting morale and unity among employees.The company on Monday released the music video on its official Facebook account, and it quickly went viral across Chinese social media platforms.The lyrics describe themes of rebuilding and determination, with lines such as "Rise again, rise again," "We build, we bend, we mend," and "From the dark to the shine."Other verses highlight hope and resilience, including "Look at the marks on the working hands," "Look at the hope in the youngest plans," and "What was buried now stands tall," portraying the transformation of the mine.Notably, the song repeatedly features the name "Chambishi Copper Mine," which, combined with its upbeat rhythm, conveys a strong sense of unity and aspiration within the company, as some Chinese netizens personally resonated with its uplifting and positive spirit.Many of the listeners praised the "fighting spirit of Chinese enterprises" reflected in the song, while others said that the vocal performances were "on par with professional singers."Some listeners said that the song's soaring melody, powerful vocals and fighting spirit initially made them think it was the theme song for an international sporting event.Many Chinese netizens also said that they strongly resonated with the perseverance and determination reflected in the lyrics, describing the song as embodying the resilience and fighting spirit often associated with Chinese enterprises. Some said that the track left them feeling deeply inspired and energized.According to the video, the track was performed by a local team, the NFCA Band. The band is also the company's employee band.Vocal professionals told the Global Times that the lyrics are infused with an uplifting spirit of perseverance and hard work, while the performance also incorporates the deep and resonant vocal style distinctive to Africa, giving the song a powerful emotional appeal and strong local character.The song's catchy melody has gained traction across both Chinese and overseas social media platforms, with some Zambian netizens also praising the track itself. Under the company's official music video, one overseas user commented, "This song should trend and cross borders massively."At the 2026 Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa, which concluded in February, numerous Chinese companies showcased electrification, intelligent and green technologies, along with integrated solutions, seeking cooperation opportunities with African mining firms and supporting the continent's transition toward greener mining development, according to the Xinhua News Agency.As Xu noted, the transformation of the century-old mine reflects a broader history of technological breakthroughs and shifts in development philosophy. The song celebrates the mine's embrace of technological innovation, balancing efficiency with social contribution while exploring a more sustainable path for development.From traditional mining to digital and intelligent empowerment, and from resource extraction to green and sustainable development, the mine has become a vivid example of China-Africa industrial cooperation and modernization.