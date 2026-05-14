China attaches great importance to and actively participates in BRICS cooperation: Chinese FM

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

In response to an inquiry regarding BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, including whether China would strive to reach a final agreement, its expectations from this meeting amid the current Middle East situation and why China didn't send high level representative to attend the meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday that due to scheduling reasons, Xu Feihong, China's Ambassador to India, represented Foreign Minister Wang Yi to attend the meeting. Guo noted that BRICS is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries.China attaches great importance to and actively participates in BRICS cooperation, remains committed to deepening the BRICS strategic partnership and consolidating the positive momentum of solidarity and cooperation within BRICS, said Guo. "We stand ready to work with all BRICS parties to support India, the chair country, in successfully hosting BRICS representatives meetings and advance the high-quality development of the greater BRICS cooperation," Guo said.Global Times