China attaches great importance to and actively participates in BRICS cooperation: Chinese FM

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo JiakunIn response to an inquiry regarding BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, including whether China would strive to reach a final agreement, its expectations from this meeting amid the current Middle East situation and why China didn't send high level representative to attend the meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday that due to scheduling reasons, Xu Feihong, China's Ambassador to India, represented Foreign Minister Wang Yi to attend the meeting. Guo noted that BRICS is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries.