Pakistan announces PM Shehbaz to visit China, Pakistani media reports

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Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to undertake a three-day visit to China, starting May 23, Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Tuesday, Pakistani media Dawn reported on Wednesday.According to the Dawn, speaking at a ceremony, Ishaq Dar underscored that Pakistan and China were taking "another significant step towards innovation, digital connectivity and the economy of the future as our partnership enters a new phase in the digital age."He remarked that Pakistan-China friendship was "not ordinary diplomacy," per the report."It is a relationship tested by time and strengthened by trust […] from the Karakoram Highway, carved through some of the most difficult terrain in the world, to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which transformed Pakistan's energy and connectivity landscape," he continued. Dawn reported.Earlier, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari's visit to China, which ran from April 25 to May 1, included stops in Hunan and Hainan provinces, Xinhua News Agency reported.Regarding the trip, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at the regular April 27 press briefing that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, with bilateral ties maintaining strong momentum at a high level of development, Lin said at a regular news briefing.China stands ready to work with Pakistan to promote friendly exchanges and cooperation at all levels and in various regions, and jointly build an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future, Lin added.Global Times